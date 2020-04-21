BTS is a group that keeps on giving and everyone is just grateful. Right after two days of Bang Bang Con that featured 8 concerts, the septet is ready to showcase yet another journey. They will release the new docu-series Break The Silence which is set to premiere on May 12, 2020 on their platform, Weverse.

The announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon as the new docu-series will follow the 351-day journey from the time they commenced Love Yourself Tour to concluding Speak Yourself Tour last year. A lot of new content, a lot of behind of scenes moments of the members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - a lot of emotional exchange and many memories from different tour stops.

#BTS 'BREAK THE SILENCE: DOCU-SERIES' Coming Soon!

Follow the 351-day journey from 'LOVE YOURSELF TOUR' to 'SPEAK YOURSELF TOUR' in the all-new docu-series. ????Pre-order begins 28 Apr, 6 PM (KST)

????️First episode on 12 May, 9 PM (KST) only on Weverse

????https://t.co/QN8DcguqpC pic.twitter.com/383H6zTVcl — Weverse (@weverseofficial) April 21, 2020

Recently, group leader RM even teased that they are already working on their next album but it is in initial stages. They released their highly anticipated album 'Map Of The Soul: 7' on February 21, 2020 which broke major records as it went No. 1 in 21 countries.