Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.04.2019 | 2:40 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kesari Notebook Kalank Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

KALANK: Varun Dhawan spilled his own BLOOD for bull-fighting scene (details out)

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Varun Dhawan is all set and raring to go with his angry, young man avatar from Kalank. From what we have seen in the teaser, he has some pretty intense action scenes in the movie. The famous scene to stand out in the teaser was one where Varun tackled a bull. In a recent interview, he revealed that all the blood one sees on the screen is Varun’s own and he literally gave it his blood, sweat and tears. There was NO body double used as the director wanted him to do ALL his stunts. He also revealed that he moved into a suburban hotel next to the Film City to save time and shot for the scene despite a knee injury. Not just this, he also shot bare chested for a few portions in Kargil in blistering cold.

KALANK Varun Dhawan spilled his own BLOOD for bull-fighting scene (details out)

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor in London and has been on a spree since he started Kalank. He will be starting Coolie No 1 remake as soon as he finishes Street Dancer 3D. It is his home production and has Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. This is a much awaited movie because of course the franchise has a recall value and it will be for the first time that he would be paired with Sara.

Varun, on personal front, is going strong with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. There are rumours that he will get married to her this year as soon as he gets a window out of his hectic shoot schedule.

Also Read: Kalank: Details of Varun Dhawan’s entry song ‘First Class’ REVEALED

More Pages: Kalank Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Love Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan to ROMANCE two…

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor won't do more…

Alia Bhatt was Varun Dhawan’s first choice…

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor to shoot in…

Saif Ali Khan to play Kartik Aaryan’s father…

Sonakshi Sinha opens up about her father…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification