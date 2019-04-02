Bollywood Hungama
No RAW Deal, CBFC clears controversial espionage film starring John Abraham

BySubhash K. Jha

John Abraham is one relieved actor. His new espionage thriller RAW which opens on Friday was viewed by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) and cleared with a ‘UA’ certificate. Only two verbal cuts were ordered.

A source in the know says, “The CBFC members really liked the film. There was no objection to any political content. Although it is a cross-border espionage thriller the film does not indulge in any Paki-bashing.”

Apparently, the CBFC has been instructed to take a firm stand against shrill jingoistic films indulging in unnecessary hate-mongering.

Says RAW director Robby Grewal, “We were asked to make just two audio cuts. We had to remove two cusswords which we happily did. There were no visual cuts at all.”

Also Read: John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter – yet another biopic or a fictional tale?

More Pages: Romeo Akbar Walter Box Office Collection

