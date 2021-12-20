It's confirmed. Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday starrer is titled Gehraiyaan and is helmed by Shakun Batra. Jointly produced by Dharma Productions & Viacom18 Studios in association with Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie is a relationship drama that dives into the depths of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go, and taking control of ones’ life path. Gehraiyaan features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa as leads, along with Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. The movie will have its world premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting January 25, 2022.

A glimpse of it was shared on December 20. Viamcom18 Studios wrote, "Get ready to dive 20m love, 50m emotions, and 60m complexities deep. #GehraiyaanOnPrime, world premiere, Jan 25."

Get ready to dive 20m love, 50m emotions, and 60m complexities deep. #GehraiyaanOnPrime, world premiere, Jan 25. pic.twitter.com/zuT9lkzPHq — Viacom18 Studios (@Viacom18Studios) December 20, 2021

“Over the years, we at Amazon Prime Video have remained committed to telling stories that resonate with our customers” Manish Menghani, head of content licensing for Amazon Prime Video, said. “Gehraiyaan, our upcoming offering, is one such title that will not only leave a resounding impression on our discerning customers but also cater to cinephiles who appreciate nuanced storytelling. It is a truly special story, masterfully woven by Shakun Batra, who once again showcases his ability to portray complex human emotions. The movie further strengthens our partnership with Dharma Productions and we’re thrilled to bring this heartfelt tale to our customers worldwide.”

Karan Johar, Dharma Productions said, “Gehraiyaan is an intense, real, and honest observation of modern relationships, and Shakun has done a phenomenal job of portraying the complexities of human emotions. That, combined with the cast’s earnest and powerful performances, makes the film a truly compelling story. We’re thrilled to premiere Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime Video. This is our second collaboration following Shershaah and we are hoping the film, with its universally appealing subject of love and friendship versus one’s ambition, goals, and struggles, will find resonance with audiences in India and across the world.”

Director Shakun Batra, who is back in the director’s chair after his super-hit Kapoor & Sons, said, “Gehraiyaan for me is not just a movie. It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around. I am immensely glad to have taken this journey with the incredible team and Dharma Productions, the exceptionally talented cast and crew, and now Amazon Prime Video. I believe audiences will relate to this film very closely and I am looking forward to receiving the reactions from the audiences across the globe.”

Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions added, ”Gehraiyaan for us at Dharma Productions is an experience. It is a special story told in an exceptionally beautiful way. After Kapoor & Sons, Shakun once again shows his skill at handling complex human emotions and relationships. After the phenomenal success of Shershaah we’re excited to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video once again, and to be able to present this movie to audiences, not just across India, but across 240 countries and territories”

"Gehraiyaan is a special project in more ways than one. It marks the coming together of top drawer talent like Shakun Batra, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi who have together told a rivetting story” Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios said. “We have thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with Dharma Productions on this one and look forward to taking it to a global audience with Amazon Prime Video.” he added.

On Sunday, sharing some beautiful black and white photos on December 19, the actors shared a heartfelt note for the film. Deepika shared, "Yes…It has been a bit of a wait. But as the saying goes…Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here. I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical. And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you… Stay tuned for the announcement tomorrow!"

Ananya Panday wrote, "the experience of this film, the people, all the feelings, every moment - has been nothing short of magic...grateful to be part of it. We have a super special announcement TOMORROW - stay tuned."

Siddhant shared, "Beh ke door kanhi kinare pe miley, Bikharey sipiyon se hum dono…Na usne kuch kaha, Na maine kuch kaha, Bas baithe rahe, Aankhon mein moti bhare...hum dono.."

Karan Johar wrote, "Layers of emotions, feelings and characters - wrapped with the perfect cast to make you dive deep into this world. The team has been working on this to make it perfect for you and we're extremely grateful for your support and love. We are finally arriving...announcement out tomorrow!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Gehraiyaan is a relationship drama that dives into the depths of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path.

