Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported how Shahid Kapoor was willing to forgo his acting fees to safeguard Jersey for theatrical medium. The actor stood by his commitment and is bringing the film on the big screen on April 14. The actor, who had initially charged around Rs. 31 crores for the film, did take a pay cut eventually as the release was delayed at the last minute due to the Omicron scare. And now, we have another exclusive scoop.

According to our highly placed trade sources, Shahid Kapoor has upped his acting fees yet again. The talented actor, riding high on the success of Padmaavat and Kabir Singh is expecting big gains from Jersey too, and for the film that’s a follow up to Jersey, has charged 25% more. “Shahid Kapoor has come on board this action-packed thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar for a massive sum of Rs. 38 crores. This is around 25% more than Jersey and more than twice of what he had fetched for the game changer, Kabir Singh. He is in-fact, adopting the route of letting his work talk for his worth,” the trade source informed Bollywood Hungama.

The motto of letting work talk for his worth has a unique meaning for Shahid. “Every success would mean acting fees going up, and every failure would mean the acting fees coming down. It’s a dynamic pricing strategy that he has designed, and at this point of time, he is confident for both Jersey and Ali Abbas Zafar’s next to fetch big returns at the box office. If the film succeeds, his asking price for the one after that would increase even further,” the source told us.

He is discussing the Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic with Ashwin Varde now, and it is expected to proceed towards the official paperwork stage soon.

