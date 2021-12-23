comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.12.2021 | 12:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Kabir Khan reveals why Kapil Dev’s daughter Amiya assisted him for Ranveer Singh starrer 83

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Ranveer Singh starrer 83, directed by Kabir Khan hits screens today. Based on India’s iconic win at the 1983 World Cup, the film has been one of the most talked-about and keenly anticipated releases of recent times. Going by the reviews, critics have lauded the film, with expectations of a grand opening at the box office. As the film releases, Kabir Khan was in conversation promoting the venture where he revealed why he had Kapil Dev’s daughter Amiya Dev assist him for 83.

Kabir Khan reveals why Kapil Dev’s daughter Amiya assisted him for Ranveer Singh starrer 83

Speaking about Amiya assisting him, Kabir says, “Each time we needed verification of some detail from the 1983 match, we would make her call up her father and his colleagues from the World Cup. Luckily we had Kapil Dev’s daughter Amiya on board as an assistant. It could be something as trivial as the colour of a player’s gloves on the field that historic day in 1983…We had to get every detail right. We have thousands of people out there with every detail of the match etched vividly in their memory. We didn’t want to be caught on the wrong foot.”

83 directed by Kabir Khan stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone as his wife Romi Bhatia, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, and Harrdy Sandhu among others.

Also Read: “If theatres continued to be inoperative we would have no choice but to consider OTT” – Kabir Khan

More Pages: 83 Box Office Collection , 83 Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Michael Keaton to reprise Batman role in…

Nora Fatehi's car meets with an accident…

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor team up for…

Siddharth Roy Kapur honoured by Variety as…

Kangana Ranaut fails to appear before the…

Harshvardhan Rane, Mouni Roy and Meezaan…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification