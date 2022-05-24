comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.05.2022 | 12:15 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Dhaakad Anek Jayeshbhai Jordaar Major Janhit Mein Jaari
follow us on

Justin Bieber to bring his Justice world tour to India; set to perform in Delhi on October 18

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

It's confirmed! Music sensation Justin Bieber is bringing his Justice World Tour to India. Marking his second time in the country, he will be performing in Delhi.

Justin Bieber to bring his Justice world tour to India; set to perform in Delhi on October 18

Justin Bieber to bring his Justice world tour to India; set to perform in Delhi on October 18

Justin Bieber is returning to India with his Justice World Tour in Delhi on 18th October, 2022 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The stadium is large enough to hold the capacity upto 1,00,000 audience for concerts. The pre-sale begins on June 2, 2022.

The last time Indian fans watched him perform live was in 2007, at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.

Justin returns to the road on the heels of the global #1 album Justice, his eighth album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200. Bieber made history as the first male solo artist to debut at #1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with his certified-platinum smash hit “Peaches.”

Also Read: Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas concert after being diagnosed for COVID-19

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

After over 4 years, Dayaben to return on…

Tiger Shroff wraps the most challenging…

Karan Johar to host a theme party for his…

Makers of the song Jeena Zaroori Hai…

Business Proposal star Kim Min Gue to star…

Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification