On Thursday, the Delhi High Court expunged remarks made by its judge against actor Juhi Chawla over the 5G lawsuit. The judge had stated that the lawsuit was filed to gain publicity. The court also reduced the costs of the fine imposed on the actress from Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 2 lakh saying that she did not take up the 5G issue in a "frivolous and casual manner".

Welcoming the HC ruling, Juhi Chawla issued a statement. The fine was imposed in connection to her lawsuit challenging 5G wireless network technology and its health hazard. The fine was reduced after the actress volunteered to work with Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) for the cause of marginalized women and children.

“We graciously accept the indulgence of the Delhi High Court and are grateful that the costs were reduced from Rs 20 lakhs to Rs 2 lakhs. In addition, we are happy to work with the DSLSA by featuring in the DSLSA's programmes raising the causes of women and children who are in need to legal air. We are glad that the Hon'ble High Court agreed with and recognised the seriousness of our campaign in raising awareness against the health hazards caused by the EMF radiations of 5G and encouraged us to continue with our efforts giving us the added opportunity to seek appropriate legal remedies in the future,” Juhi had said in a statement.



In the petition filed by Juhi, she sought a scientific study on any adverse effects of the radiation emitted by the use of 5G technology on “health, life, organ or limb of adult or child, or to flora and fauna” before its official rollout in the country. It also sought an efficient research by the government and declare whether or not the implementation of 5G in India would be safe, keeping in regard the health and safety of the present and future citizens of India. The plea also urged the authorities to rope in the Indian Council of Medical Research, the Central Pollution Control Board, and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to conduct their respective studies on the issue.

