Euphoria breakout star Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie on the hit HBO series, opened up about feeling dismissed and overly-sexualized for her recurring nude scenes in the award-winning show. The 24-year-old rising star noticed there were “unnecessary” topless scenes and requested they be cut from production.

In a recent interview with The Independent, Sydney Sweeney discussed her nude scenes from the show and said, “This is something that has bothered me for a while.”

“I’m very proud of my work in Euphoria. I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked.”

Sydney then added, “I do The White Lotus and all of a sudden critics are paying attention. People are loving me. They’re going, ‘Oh my God, what’s she doing next?’ I was like, ‘Did you not see that in Euphoria?”

Sydney also noted the “stigma against actresses who get naked on screen,” and revealed how she’s been more conscious about her nude scenes in season 2 of Euphoria. “When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise,” Sweeney explained. “But the moment a girl does it, it’s completely different.”

Speaking about Euphoria creator Sam Levinson on how he has been understanding and listened to her plea for less nudity on the latest season of the hit show, she added, “I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here.’ He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it.' When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.” she shared.

Further talking about her experiences from her past projects, Sweeney admitted how she's felt "disgusting" after filming nude scenes in past projects, saying, “I’ve had experiences where I want to go home and scrub myself completely raw because I feel disgusting,” she said. “I didn’t feel comfortable with my castmate or the crew, and I just didn’t feel like my character would be doing it.”

“That made me even more self-conscious. I didn’t feel like I was able to speak up.” she summed up.

Euphoria is currently airing it's second season. The series stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, Colman Domingo, Javon "Wanna" Walton, Austin Abrams, and Dominic Fike.

