Growing up with a sibling brings with it many gifts. It teaches one the ability to both deeply love and detest someone. To fight voraciously, but then also go to any extent to come to their rescue or team up as one unit. That unbreakable bond is precisely what audiences will witness in the upcoming film Friday Night Plan. This unforgettable journey of love and laughter has been directed by Vatsal Neelakantan and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia & Farhan Akhtar, and Excel Entertainment.

Juhi Chawla, Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan to star in Friday Night Plan, set to release on September 1 on Netflix

In the movie, Babil Khan plays the nerdy older brother, and his character’s partner-in-crime is his mischievous younger brother, portrayed by Amrith Jayan. Together, they are the ultimate duo, ready to conquer the coolest, most happening party of the year. “Having a younger brother in real life, this film feels so relatable to me. It's a heartwarming journey that brings back fond memories of our own misadventures. This is my first outing with Excel Entertainment and also marks my second collaboration with Netflix after Qala, and I couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of this project,” says Babil Khan.

"We at Excel Entertainment are ecstatic to unveil this heartwarming film to the world! It’s our first high school film and all the fun, mischief and growing pains that come with it. It was exciting to work with the stellar cast, led by Babil Khan, and we hope that our labour of love reaches audiences far and wide with Netflix,” share Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Producers, Excel Entertainment.

"It is a thrilling experience to be announcing my first film, Friday Night Plan. It is a warm tale of love, friendship, brotherhood and self-discovery that speaks to all audiences. I'm very grateful to have Netflix and Excel entertainment as partners and I hope that the love with which we have made the film translates on screens across the globe, ” shares director Vatsal Neelakantan.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, said, “After the immense love for young adult content like Mismatched and Class, we are thrilled to bring together an exciting, fresh cast for this novel, promising tale of two brothers which is sure to strike a chord with audiences as it celebrates the universal theme of sibling love and misadventures on a fateful Friday Night. Partnering with the masters of this genre, Excel Entertainment has been a true delight! Mark the calendars for your Friday Night Plan on Netflix.”

Starring Babil Khan, Amrith Jayan, Aadhya Anand, Medha Rana and Ninad Kamat along with Juhi Chawla Mehta in a special appearance, the film arrives on September 1.

