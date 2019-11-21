Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.11.2019 | 8:09 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Jr NTR declined the offer to play his grandfather in Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Reportedly, actor Jr NTR has declined the offer to feature in the upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic starring Kangana Ranaut. The actor was offered to play the role of his grandfather Nandamuri Taraka Rao (NTR) in the film titled Thalaivi. The former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa has featured in several films along with NTR. The makers of Thalaivi had approached Jr NTR with the offer to play his grandfather but he politely declined it.

Jr NTR declined the offer to play his grandfather in Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi?

Apparently, in the past, Jr NTR has said that he will never be able to play his grandfather on-screen. He had said it would be impossible for him to pull off the role as it’s very tough to replicate the veteran’s aura and charisma. Though, the actor in several of his movies has paid tribute to his grandfather but believes that he cannot play a full-length role.

Meanwhile, the makers are yet to finalise on the rest of the cast in the film where Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of Jayalalithaa. The film stars Arvind Swami as former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and legendary actor MG Ramachandran.

Kangana Ranaut spent nearly six months prepping for the role. She trained in Bharatanatyam during the period and also underwent hours in the prosthetic make up sessions. The project directed by Vijay was announced along with its title and first look poster on February 25, on the 71st birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa.

Also Read: Thalaivi: Late Jayalalitha’s biopic starring Kangana Ranaut starts rolling 

More Pages: Thalaivi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Rani Mukerji to head to Eden Gardens for the…

"It’s a dream come true for me to play a…

Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra was approached…

Emraan Hashmi perceived Rishi Kapoor as an…

Shahid Kapoor speaks about Mira Rajput’s…

Kriti Kharbanda admits to dating Pulkit…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification