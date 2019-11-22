Bollywood Hungama

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about Anurag Basu’s untitled anthology

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Fatima Sana Shaikh recently wrapped up Anurag Basu’s untitled crime anthology which pairs her opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanya Malhotra.

Speaking about the film, Fatima Sana Shaikh said that for the first time she is playing a normal woman in a saree rather than battling for a medal in a ring or performing gravity-defying stunts like a superhuman. She said it was a breezy shoot which was quickly completed. Even the director would break into dance during breaks and they would join in.

Basu is known to make some interesting music for his films. Fatima Sana Shaikh has assured that this film will have his signature music with a fun vibe to it. She said that they shot for the songs but haven’t heard it since they are recorded much later.

Anurag Basu’s untitled next comedy will now release on 13th March 2020. Directed by Anurag Basu, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkumar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Anurag Basu, Tani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar.

