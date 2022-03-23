A high-profile biopic story, based on the beloved television icon Johnny Carson, has just entered the marketplace and is being considered by potential buyers with Primetime Emmy winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt roped in to star as the iconic TV personality.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt to lead Johnny Carson biopic series King Of The Night

According to Deadline, the upcoming biopic series, titled King Of The Night, will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip. The series will reveal how Johnny’s diehard connection to his audience overlapped with his lifelong desire for a basic quality of life, and how his beloved on-screen persona came into conflict with the more colorful aspects of his personal life.

King Of The Night will be helmed by Emmy-winning director Jay Roach from a script penned by Deadwood creator David Milch, also an Emmy achiever. The series is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, David Milch and Jay Roach attached as executive producers along with Paul Lee and David Flynn as well as Paul Green and Salmira Productions.

On the work front, Joseph Gordon-Levitt has received numerous accolades, including nominations for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for his leading performances in 500 Days of Summer and black comedy 50/50. The actor-filmmaker currently stars as Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick in the Showtime series Super Pumped. He also created, executive produced and headlined the Apple TV+ series Mr. Corman. The 41-year-old headlined the legal drama The Trial of the Chicago 7, for which he bagged the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Acting Ensemble and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. His other film credits include The Dark Knight Rises and Inception.



Also Read: Joseph Gordon-Levitt to play cult leader Jim Jones in White Night co-starring Chloe Grace Moretz; Anne Sewitsky to direct

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.