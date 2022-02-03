American actors Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Chloe Grace Moretz have signed on to star as cult leader Jim Jones and Jonestown survivor Deborah Layton in White Night, a psychological thriller about Jones’ infamous People’s Temple cult.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, from his base in San Francisco, the preacher Jim Jones built a large and devoted following. In 1974, he established “Jonestown” in Guyana. It was there, on November 18, 1978, that Jones commanded his followers to drink poison. More than 900 people died in one of the largest mass murder-suicides on record.

Moretz will play Layton, who was drawn into Jones’ inner circle and became a leading member of the People’s Temple before finding out the truth about him and trying to expose him to the world.

FilmNation is handling worldwide sales and will launch the project at Berlin’s European Film Market next week.

Anne Sewitsky will direct White Night, the adaptation of Layton’s best-selling memoir, Seductive Poison, from a script by The Ghost in the Shell fame William Wheeler. FilmNation Entertainment is financing the film and will produce it together with Archer Gray.

On the work front, Chloe Grace-Moretz most recently starred in sci-fi thriller Mother/Android which bowed on Hulu in December. Joseph Gordon-Levitt will next be seen playing Uber founder Travis Kalanick in the Showtime limited series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, and will be the voice of Jiminy Cricket in Robert Zemeckis’s live-action adaptation of Pinocchio.

Filming of White Night is set to begin this spring.

