John Abraham’s career has mostly consisted of high-octane action films and he is all set to take things up a notch with Sanjay Gupta’s upcoming film, Mumbai Saga. The multi-starrer action film is based around the journey of the city Bombay becoming Mumbai. With Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suneil Shetty, Gulshan Grover and more being a part of the star cast, this movie is surely going to be one of the biggest mafia films of all times.

Since the film’s one of the most anticipated ones, John Abraham wants the best ones on board this project. He is all set to collaborate with national award-winning action directors, Anbumani and Arivumani, for intense action sequences. The duo has already directed the action scenes of Yash starrer KGF and will now be overlooking the Sanjay Gupta’s directorial.

Mumbai Saga is still under works and the team will soon start shooting the last leg of their shooting schedule in Mumbai.

