The makers of the much-awaited action entertainer Attack starring John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles have confirmed that the film will arrive in cinemas on 1st April 2022. The film will be headlining a big-ticket franchise and its first part will introduce the cinematic universe created by the makers.

An elated Dr. Jayantilal Gada, shares his thoughts on the franchise, Attack (Part1), saying, "Attack is a very interesting concept, and having John Abraham as a super-soldier is perfect! I’m hoping this is a breakthrough movie that will usher in a new age of films in our industry as the visual effects and scale compliment the movie beautifully. Attack (Part1) will be released in cinemas on 1st April and we will soon start pre-production for part 2."

Actor John Abraham adds, “The film goes down a road no other action films here have tried, there’s a sci-fi angle, a complex drama, there’s a question mark on how India handles terrorists and takes into account of what are history is and who we are as a nation and I can’t wait for the audiences to watch it in cinemas as it was super exciting bringing this film from paper to reel”

Dr.Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions present John Abraham's Action Entertainer Attack. A JA Entertainment Film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, worldwide release in cinemas on 1st April 2022 by Pen Marudhar.

