Sanjay Leela Bhansali has always been a prolific filmmaker but he has been on another level since Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela (2013). With each passing film, he out did himself in terms of impact and box office. His last film Padmaavat (2018) was a box office blockbuster and hence expectations are immense from Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film faced numerous delays and it's all set to release on February 25. The trailer will be out tomorrow and Bollywood Hungama got a sneak peek. And we can confidently say that it's a film to watch out for.

What one immediately notices is that unlike the other Sanjay Leela Bhansali films, Gangubai Kathiawadi doesn't seem as intense. The background score has a light hearted entertaining vibe. Though the film is set in a red light area, the treatment is quite commercial and this is sure to benefit the film at the box office.

What also is impressive is of course Alia Bhatt playing the lead role. She owns the character and is unlike anything she has essayed before. The character is badass but is sensitive. Alia brings out both sides beautifully and also raises laughs with her one liners.

Ajay Devgn's look was unveiled earlier in the day and his presence elevates the impact. His sole dialogue shows that his benevolent character is in the same zone as Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai (2010) and hence, it'll help in upping the buzz.

The article couldn't be complete without mentioning the surprise of the trailer - Vijay Raaz. His character reminds one of Sadashiv Amrapurkar's Maharani act from Sadak (1991). As Raziabai, his character of a eunuch seems powerful and her confrontation with Gangubai can make for a great drama.

Women centric films often have had difficulty in finding audiences. Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer indicates that here's a film, driven by a heroine, which can work big time at the box office. If all goes well, Gangubai Kathiawadi has the ability to emerge as the first major HIT of 2022!

Also Read: Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to now release a day after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.