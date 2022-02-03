comscore

Avneet Kaur buys a swanky new Land Rover Range Rover worth Rs. 1.02 cr

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Avneet Kaur is one of the most multi-dynamic personalities of the Indian Entertainment industry. The actress has proved her worth in all the horizons be it acting, dancing or her fashion game. Apart from being a successfull actress, Avneeti Kaur is also a digital superstar and enjoys a massive fan following in it.

At just the age of 20, the actress has achieved several milestones. Recently, she also bought her first car and shared the news on her Instagram handle. Avneet has bought a swanky white Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2.0 R-Dynamic S which is worth around Rs. 1.02 crores. The car comes with a 1998 cc, 4 Cylinders turbo diesel engine.

Taking to Instagram, Avneet shared a post with having series of pictures and videos. In the picture, Avneet who is the proud owner of the car is seen striking a pose in front of it. She can be seen donning a gorgeous pink satin outfit comprising of a halter neck top and a pencil skirt. Further, the actress wore a pair of the same coloured Gladiator Sandals. While in one of the pictures, she can be seen posing with her entire family. Apart from that, the post also had a video in which Avneet's father can be seen unveiling the car by removing the red cloth from it. Sharing the post, Avneet in the caption wrote, "This is my year of dreams coming true. #2022 #bucketlist #anotherone #blessed ".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Avneet Kaur will be next seen in the Kangana Ranaut produced film Tiku Weds Sheru. In the film, she will be seen sharing the screen with ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

ALSO READ:Kangana Ranaut wraps up her first production Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur

