Last Updated 03.12.2020 | 4:34 PM IST

John Abraham named PETA India’s Person of the Year 2020

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has named John Abraham as its Person of the Year for 2020. The actor, who is shooting in Lucknow for the upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2, has been using his voice to advocate for animals.

“John Abraham has been helping PETA India advocate for animals since our inception, and he shows no signs of slowing down,” PETA India Director of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera said in a statement. “If birds are suffering in cages, puppies are being cruelly sold, or animals are in danger anywhere in the world, we can count on him to come to the rescue.”

The actor adopted a community dog named Bailey, has urged the authorities to stop the illegal pig slaughter in Goa amongst other work to help animals.

PETA India’s Person of the Year award past recipients include Dr. Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan, cricketer Virat Kohli, and actors Sonam Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R Madhavan, Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE SCOOP: John Abraham charges Rs. 20 crores as fees for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan

