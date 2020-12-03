Bollywood Hungama

BREAKING SCOOP: After Tenet, Dimple Kapadia comes on board Shah Rukh Khan’s spy thriller, Pathan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood Hungama has been the first to reveal information about Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathan. The film went on the floors on November 17 in Mumbai and the team is shooting currently at Yash Raj Studios in the city with the two leads, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Bollywood Hungama has discovered that both the protagonist play spies in the film and their team has just got bigger and better. The latest addition to the team of spies is Dimple Kapadia, who was last seen in the Christopher Nolan film, Tenet.

BREAKING SCOOP After Tenet, Dimple Kapadia comes on board Shah Rukh Khan’s spy thriller, Pathan

“Every spy has his own team, and Shah Rukh Khan too has a team who expertise in different areas of intelligence and one of them is Dimple Kapadia. She shot with Shah Rukh on Tuesday and will now be with the team, on and off all through the shoot. It’s a very important role,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

While Deepika has already shot for two days, she will join the gang again from mid-December in Mumbai. John Abraham on the other hand has allotted bulk dates from January to shoot for his antagonist turn in the film. Pathan is directed by Sidharth Anand and marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen three years after Zero.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan hides his look with a hoodie, sports a mask as he heads to Alibaug after Pathan shoot

More Pages: Pathan Box Office Collection

