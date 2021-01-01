The John Abraham – Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga has been making news since director Sanjay Gupta announced the venture. The film which wrapped up shooting before the pandemic lockdown has been in the post production stage for a while. Now, we hear that the makers of Mumbai Saga have decided to release the film directly on OTT and have in fact locked a deal with the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video.

As per reports, Mumbai Saga has been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for a staggering amount, the likes of which have not been seen till date. Claims a well-placed industry source, “Amazon has shelled out an amount in high double digit figures to acquire Mumbai Saga, which has now made the film one of, if not the most costly acquisition of recent times.” Ask the source for more details on the price and whether the deal between Amazon and the makers of Mumbai Saga has been signed and he adds, “Talks are still on, but the moneys are on the table and the makers of the film are pretty happy with the offer. All that remains now is to thresh out the promotion details and sign the dotted line.”

While an official announcement of the acquisition is awaited, the grapevine states that Amazon Prime Video will soon be adding the film to its catalogue and will commence promotion of the same as well.

As for the film itself, Mumbai Saga is a period gangster flick set in the 80s that will show the transition from Bombay to Mumbai. It is a Gulshan Kumar presentation, and is backed by T-Series and White Feather Films production. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sangiita Ahir and Anuradha Gupta Mumbai Saga, is directed by Sanjay Gupta.

More Pages: Mumbai Saga Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.