Director Martin Prakkat's Malayalam film Nayattu which was released in theatres in April this year will be remade in three Indian languages- Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The thriller set in Kerala starred Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead.

Talking to an entertainment portal, Martin Prakkat revealed that the Hindi rights of the film have been acquired by actor/producer John Abraham. This is the second Malayalam film whose rights John has acquired under the banner of his production house JA Entertainment after Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Prakkat further revealed that Telugu rights have been acquired by actor Allu Arjun under the banner of Geetha Arts. Meanwhile, the Tamil remake will be directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon.

However, an official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made.

Nayattu which translates to ‘Hunt’ in English was first released in theatres on April 8, 2021. However, owing to the pandemic, it had a small run at the box office and was released on Netflix a month later in May. The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences.

