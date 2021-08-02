Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.08.2021 | 8:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Mimi Bellbottom Toofaan Shershaah Sherni Haseen Dillruba
follow us on

John Abraham acquires Hindi rights of Malayalam film Nayattu; Allu Arjun acquires Telugu rights

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Director Martin Prakkat's Malayalam film Nayattu which was released in theatres in April this year will be remade in three Indian languages- Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The thriller set in Kerala starred Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead.

John Abraham acquires Hindi rights of Malayalam film Nayattu; Allu Arjun acquires Telugu rights

Talking to an entertainment portal, Martin Prakkat revealed that the Hindi rights of the film have been acquired by actor/producer John Abraham. This is the second Malayalam film whose rights John has acquired under the banner of his production house JA Entertainment after Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Prakkat further revealed that Telugu rights have been acquired by actor Allu Arjun under the banner of Geetha Arts. Meanwhile, the Tamil remake will be directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon.

However, an official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made.

Nayattu which translates to ‘Hunt’ in English was first released in theatres on April 8, 2021. However, owing to the pandemic, it had a small run at the box office and was released on Netflix a month later in May. The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: John Abraham plays the role of a freelance undercover terrorist in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan 

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vijay Sethupathi begins shoot for Raj and…

Not Shahid Kapoor but Akshay Kumar to now…

Shahid Kapoor to star in Tiger Zinda Hai…

Producer Koneru Satyanarayana confirms…

Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom to release…

Shilpa Shetty starrer Hungama 2 to release…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification