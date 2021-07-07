Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.07.2021 | 11:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

SCOOP: John Abraham plays the role of a freelance undercover terrorist in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood Hungama has been constant in giving updates on Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film, Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand. We now have another exclusive for our readers. Bollywood Hungama has learnt that John Abraham plays the character of a freelance terrorist in this much awaited action packed espionage, which is a part of YRF Spy Universe that started with the Tiger franchise.

SCOOP John Abraham plays the role of a freelance undercover terrorist in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan

"John plays the role of someone who works for money. He doesn't have a nationality; he is ruthless with his only religion being money. It's more like a freelance undercover terrorist. In Pathan, he works for the Russian mafia, who are running a covert gun racket in India," revealed a trade source to Bollywood Hungama. The character of John eventually indulges in a battle royale with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, who are on a mission to bust the racket.

Contrary to the norm of terrorists being conservative, John's track is on the cooler side, as he is a man on a mission in disguise. He will be seen in a very lean avatar in Pathan, who engages in multiple chase sequences and hand to hand combat with Shah Rukh Khan. The makers were contemplating on multiple looks for John, including the bulky avatar, however, they all finally zeroed in on a lean appearance for both SRK and John. The actor shed some muscles over the last few months.

Pathan also features Salman Khan in an extended cameo, making an appearance as Tiger. His character rescues Shah Rukh Khan from the Russian mafia and the scene in question has already been shot. Pathan releases during the Eid 2022 weekend. Both SRK and Deepika also play agents in the film.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan for the shoot of YRF’s Pathan

More Pages: Pathan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Richard Donner, director of Superman and…

True Detective star Stephen Dorff criticizes…

Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki tests negative…

SEVENTEEN's S.Coups won't participate in…

Rosamund Pike starrer fantasy series The…

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's 'Tiger Baby…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification