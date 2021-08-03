Bollywood Hungama

Kartik Aaryan to wrap up Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in September 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Kartik Aaryan is a busy man. He has kicked off the shoot of Ekta Kapoor's next Freddy in Mumbai. He will soon take a break from the shoot to resume the filming of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which stars Tabu and Kiara Advani. He returns to set on August 10 and will wrap up the film by September.

Producer Murad Khetani told a tabloid that Kartik Aaryan will join the co-actors like Tabu, Kiara, and other characters of the film from August onwards. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, they will shoot on sets following the protocols. For the same, two sets have been erected in Mumbai for the shoot.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Amar Upadhyay and Rajpal Yadav. It is a sequel to director Priyadarshan's 2007 film featuring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. The sequel is being directed by Anees Bazmee.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan to team up with Ekta Kapoor and Shashanka Ghosh for romantic thriller Freddy

More Pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection

