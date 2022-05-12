Skydance Television, Concord Originals, and Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions are teaming up to develop a limited series based on Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

Jennifer Lopez to executive produce in Cinderella limited series

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project marks the first from a deal between the three companies to develop original material based on Concord’s library of musicals. It will be taken to potential buyers in the near future. Rachel Shukert, who created The Baby-Sitters Club for Netflix, will adapt the musical and serve as showrunner. Shukert and Lopez will executive produce the project along with Nuyorican’s Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina; Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bost, Sophia Dilley and Concord CEO Scott Pascucci.

“The story of Cinderella is as timeless now as ever,” said Skydance Television president Bill Bost. “This aspirational story of romance, unconventional families and the surprising power of wishes has inspired audiences around the world for centuries, and we are thrilled to be working with Jennifer, Rachel, Concord and The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization to bring our fresh take to the screen.”

“Rodgers & Hammerstein elevated the already magical story of Cinderella with their iconic music that has attracted legends of screen and stage throughout its many beloved, award-winning iterations over the years,” said Sophia Dilley, senior vp development and production at Concord Originals. “Our partnership with Skydance and Nuyorican on this project is the first step of many towards our collective goal of championing timeless classics for a new generation, and Rachel is the perfect voice to expand upon this story in a contemporary way.”

One of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most popular titles, Cinderella was originally written for television, debuting in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, who was nominated for an Emmy Award for her performance. As the report mentions, the program’s debut in 1957 on CBS was watched by an estimated 100 million people, the biggest audience ever for a TV broadcast at the time. The show was re-made for TV in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren and Celeste Holm. Another remake followed in 1997 with Brandy Norwood as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother which also drew huge viewership.

Also Read: Emily Blunt to headline David Yates’ criminal conspiracy film Pain Hustlers

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.