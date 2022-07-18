comscore

Last Updated 18.07.2022 | 8:36 AM IST

Sushmita Sen slams people for calling her a gold-digger for dating Lalit Modi: ‘I prefer diamonds, and buy them myself’

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

A few days ago, businessman Lalit Modi took the internet by storm by announcing actor Sushmita Sen as his 'better half'. He shared several pictures with the actress on his official social media accounts and announced that they are dating. But, Sushmita Sen has been getting trolled on the internet with sexist words, being called a gold digger and more. Responding to the same, Sushmita took to her Instagram on Sunday to call out people for slamming her and monetising her life.

Sushmita Sen slams people for calling her a gold-digger for dating Lalit Modi: ‘I prefer diamonds, and buy them myself’

Sushmita Sen slams people for calling her a gold-digger for dating Lalit Modi: ‘I prefer diamonds, and buy them myself’

Sharing a picture in black swimsuit from her Maldives vacation, Sushmita Sen wrote, “Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience…I love how nature merges all it’s creation to experience oneness…and just how divided we are, when we break that balance. It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming. The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip. The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!!”

She further wrote, “I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds! And yes I still buy them myself. I love the all heart support my well wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine.. cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun….perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Lalit Modi is the mastermind of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen was in a longtime relationship with model Rohman Shawl before they parted ways in 2021.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen will return with the third season of Aarya on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Netizens react to Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen’s relationship; Internet can’t stop taking digs at the businessman

