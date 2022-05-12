Hollywood actress Emily Blunt is attached to star in the upcoming criminal conspiracy film Pain Hustlers with David Yates set to helm the feature. Production is set to begin August 22.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, written by Wells Tower, the film tells the story of a high school dropout who lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical startup in a Florida strip mall. She catapults the company into high life and finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences. Production on the picture will begin August 22 and the project will be introduced to buyers at the Cannes Film Market by CAA Media Finance.

Pain Hustlers is produced by Lawrence Grey through his Grey Matter Productions banner and Wychwood Pictures. Cyrus Mojibi, Patrick Wade, Lawrence Kao and Lloyd Everard are co-producing.

On the work front, Emily Blunt most recently starred in Jungle Cruise and will next appear in Christopher Nolan’s World War II epic Oppenheimer. Other work credits include Edge of Tomorrow (2014), Into the Woods (2014), Mary Poppins Returns (2018), Sicario (2015), The Girl on the Train (2016), A Quiet Place (2018) and the sequel A Quiet Place Part II (2021) Meanwhile, BAFTA-winning filmmaker David Yates is fresh off the release of his third Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

