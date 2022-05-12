comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.05.2022 | 3:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jayeshbhai Jordaar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Dhaakad Anek Major Janhit Mein Jaari
follow us on

Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu to be released on August 19

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ektaa Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s most awaited film Dobaaraa is all set for theatrical release on 19th August 2022. Tapsee Pannu starrer film is a fresh story which is said to be a completely new take from the director on thrillers. Dobaaraa is a new age thriller that reunites Tapsee and Anurag for the third time. Meanwhile, the forthcoming film is being backed by content queen Ekta Kapoor who never shies away from backing unique projects.

Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu to be released on August 19

Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu to be released on August 19

Dobaaraa, which is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2022, has left the audience biting their nails since the teaser was released last year. The upcoming film is a cutthroat cliffhanger, extremely edgy at its core, and has a vibe that can leave you breathless.

Dobaaraa also reunited Taapsee Pannu with Pavail Gulati, who worked with the actress in the critically acclaimed Thappad, released in 2020.

Dobaaraa is helmed by Anurag Kashyap and is being jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Movies and Sunir Khetarpal’s ATHENA.

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap praises Malayalam cinema; says, “I make movies in Hindi where we are distorting history”

More Pages: Dobaara - See Your Evil Box Office Collection , Dobaara - See Your Evil Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sarah Paulson, Anthony Mackie, Martin…

Emily Blunt to headline David Yates’…

Rapper Young Thug charged with 7 more…

Chennai Express star Nikitin Dheer and…

Jacqueline Fernandez seeks court permission…

Salman Khan sends out heartfelt condolences…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification