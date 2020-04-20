Actor-Producer JD Majethia announces the website ‘Fan Ka Fan’ to support the efforts of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji and the Government in its COVID-19 fight. The website is a creative endeavour to motivate fans to raise funds to fight against the Novel Coronavirus. The fan who pledges to donate will be receiving a video from their favourite Television celebrity associated with the initiative.

Mr. JD Majethia said, “At a time when the human race is facing an immense crisis, I wanted to do something to support the people affected by the Coronavirus. These are testing times and the Television industry has the power to motivate a lot of people to come forward and support the cause. I am glad that so many like-minded celebrities willingly agreed to be part of it.”

“‘Fan Ka Fan’ enables us to acknowledge every individual who pledges to contribute towards the initiative by a special ‘Thank You’ message they will be received by their favourite star. I am hopeful that our initiative will help create an impact.”

Celebrated Television actors like Divyanka Tripathi, Bharti Singh, Gautam Rode, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan V Grover, Ada Khan, Shubhangi Aatrey, Sudha Chandran, Tejasswi Prakash, Rohitash Gaud, and many others are part of the ‘Fan Ka Fan’ initiative.

