JD Majethia launches website 'Fan Ka Fan' to support people affected by Coronavirus

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor-Producer JD Majethia announces the website ‘Fan Ka Fan’ to support the efforts of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji and the Government in its COVID-19 fight. The website is a creative endeavour to motivate fans to raise funds to fight against the Novel Coronavirus.  The fan who pledges to donate will be receiving a video from their favourite Television celebrity associated with the initiative.

JD Majethia launches website ‘Fan Ka Fan’ to support people affected by Coronavirus

Mr. JD Majethia said, “At a time when the human race is facing an immense crisis, I wanted to do something to support the people affected by the Coronavirus. These are testing times and the Television industry has the power to motivate a lot of people to come forward and support the cause.  I am glad that so many like-minded celebrities willingly agreed to be part of it.”

“‘Fan Ka Fan’ enables us to acknowledge every individual who pledges to contribute towards the initiative by a special ‘Thank You’ message they will be received by their favourite star. I am hopeful that our initiative will help create an impact.”

JD Majethia launches website ‘Fan Ka Fan’ to support people affected by Coronavirus

Celebrated Television actors like Divyanka Tripathi, Bharti Singh, Gautam Rode, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan V Grover, Ada Khan, Shubhangi Aatrey, Sudha Chandran, Tejasswi Prakash, Rohitash Gaud, and many others are part of the ‘Fan Ka Fan’ initiative.

Also Read: JD Majethia says that the television industry will face a LOSS of close to Rs. 100 crores but they have to keep safety over business

