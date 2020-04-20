Several Bollywood actors have been using their social media platforms to spread awareness about the pandemic. After Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan recently took to his social media handles urging people who have recovered from coronavirus to donate blood to save other people's lives.

Hrithik Roshan released a statement which read, "Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital is on a mission that needs the support of all those who have successfully recovered from the coronavirus. If you have surpassed the 14-day quarantine after testing positive, and after the last negative result, your blood contains the cells that can kill the virus. If you donate your blood others can recover too, especially those who are serious. Please sign now to donate your blood and save lives."



Meanwhile, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has donated blood and has urged everyone to come forward and do the same. “During this #CoronaCrisis period, there is a huge dearth of life-saving blood. I appeal to ALL to come forward and donate blood to help those in need of blood. You may visit your nearest blood bank or call them so they will guide you on the procedure to donate blood at this time,” he wrote in a tweet along with a video of him donating blood.

In another tweet, the actor wrote, “Today along with me, my brother @actorsrikanth and his son #Roshan also donated blood. I thank them for this gesture. #UnitedAgainstCorona”

