Last Updated 15.02.2021 | 3:53 PM IST

Jayeshbhai Jordaar actress Shalini Pandey roped in as brand ambassador for Ponds

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shalini Pandey will soon be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar in which she has been paired opposite superstar Ranveer Singh. The Arjun Reddy girl’s debut is one of the much-anticipated and it looks like she is already making waves in the endorsement world even before her B-town launch. Shalini has bagged a pan Indian skincare brand Ponds India that believes the talented actress is in for a long run at Bollywood.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar actress Shalini Pandey roped in as brand ambassador for Ponds

A senior brand equity expert reveals, “When an actor debuts with a Yash Raj Films’ movie, the spotlight immediately comes on this person. The reason is very simple. Aditya Chopra has shown that he has the penchant to pick out incredible talents with no connection to Bollywood. He has made them stars only through their sheer talent and that’s a known fact in the industry. Look at Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar – they have carved their name in the industry through their skills and nothing else. Now, Shalini is another complete outsider picked by YRF, and all eyes on her for sure.”

The source adds, “So, the industry believes that Shalini Pandey is a talent to watch out for because Adi has selected her for Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The fact that she has been paired opposite a powerhouse performer like Ranveer Singh means Adi trusts her to stand her ground opposite the Gully Boy star. This has only made everyone confident about Shalini’s talent and you are now seeing its ripple effect in the endorsement space.”

ALSO READ: Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey to star in Junaid Khan’s debut film?

