Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.12.2020 | 10:20 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey to star in Junaid Khan’s debut film?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan seems to be gearing up to make his Bollywood debut. Rumours have been rife he's been prepping for a while and will make his debut in Yash Raj Films production. Now, it seems like the makers have signed the leading lady.

Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey to star in Junaid Khan's debut film?

According to a tabloid, Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey will be starring in Junaid Khan's debut film. The actress is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Since she has signed a three-film deal with YRF, she's been reportedly cast in Junaid's debut too. The report also reveals that Sharvari Wagh, who is making her debut in Bunty Aur Babli 2, is also part of the film.

The makers are yet to confirm the casting. But, it seems like Junaid Khan's debut film shooting will kick off in 2021. It is being directed by Siddharth Malhotra.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films to launch Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid?

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Manoj Bajpayee, Arjun Mathur and Prachi…

EXCLUSIVE SCOOP: Ranveer Singh and Rohit…

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay…

Taapsee Pannu joins hands with Nanhi Kali…

Badhaai Do starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi…

Kriti Sanon to shoot a dance number for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification