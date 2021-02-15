Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar recently announced that he will be launching four new talents through his agency, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). The filmmaker made the announcement through social media along with a video announcement regarding the same.

“In this vast playground of Indian cinema, we have always aimed to support new talent for them to flourish; it's been actors, directors, technicians, artists in the musical field. With the same spirit at heart and goal in our minds, we are proud to be presenting 4 new talents who in the short span of time have garnered immense love and recognition from fans and industry alike with their work,” the filmmaker’s statement read.

“The energy they bring on screen is electric and we can't wait to see these powerhouses in their elements. Shower them with unabashed love, welcome them with open hearts onto your screens and look forward to them steadily becoming the faces of the new generation with their talent. Tune in on 16th February onwards through the week, every day at 11:00 a.m. to know them. #DCASquad.” the statement further read.



The video shared by Karan gives us a glimpse of the talents that are waiting to be launched.

On the work front, Karan Johar will be directing the multi-starrer Takht and another love story starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

