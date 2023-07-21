Arjun Rampal took to his social media handle and dropped a post to announce the arrival of his second child with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend, South African model and designer Gabriella Demetriades, have been blessed with a bundle of joy as they welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Thursday night. The elated couple shared the heartwarming news with their fans and well-wishers through a heartwarming Instagram post.

The 50-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle to make the much-awaited announcement. He wrote, "My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023."

The news immediately garnered an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans, friends, and fellow celebrities. In the comments section, Gabriella Demetriades expressed her gratitude, writing, "Thank you, everyone." Actor Bobby Deol, thrilled with the news, commented, "Congratulations dude." Other Bollywood stars like Suniel Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, and many more joined in to extend their warm wishes to the couple.

Gabriella Demetriades is known for her work in the fashion industry, owning a fashion label called Deme Love. She and Arjun Rampal are already proud parents to their adorable son Arik, and with the arrival of the new baby boy, their family is now complete.

The Om Shanti Om actor has two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, from his previous marriage to supermodel Mehr Jesia. His elder daughter, Myra, made her runway debut at Dior's fashion show in Mumbai earlier this year.

