Comedian Kapil Sharma will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar as he gets candid about his life’s journey and shares it all in his own fun and relatable way in his first-ever Netflix Comedy Special - Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet.

From the streets of Amritsar to the sets of Mumbai, Kapil Sharma has been entertaining us for a while now, but he is not done yet! The first-ever special of the comedian will be released on January 28, 2022, revealing Kapil in a never-before-seen avatar.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma is currently hosting The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV.

