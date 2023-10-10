Jasmine Bhasin, the popular Indian television actress, was recently hospitalized due to a stomach infection. She shared the news on her Instagram account, uploading a picture of herself lying on a hospital bed with a drip attached to her hand. She also wrote "stomach infection" on the photo.

Jasmine had recently gone on a trip to Karjat with her boyfriend Aly Goni and friends. She had been sharing glimpses of her vacation on social media, but the news of her hospitalization has come as a shock to her fans.

Jasmine is one of the most recognizable figures in the entertainment industry, with a massive following thanks to her talent and fashion sense. She is known for her roles in popular television shows such as Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, and Naagin 4. She also made her debut in the Punjabi film industry with the movie Honeymoon in October 2022.

Before the above-mentioned projects, Jasmin has also appeared in several South Indian films like Jil Jung Juk and Ladies & Gentlemen, among others. She was recently seen in the Amazon miniTV’s show, Jab We Matched. Apart from Bigg Boss, Bhasin has also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India.

Speaking of her Bollywood debut, it is reported that she has signed a big banner, however, no official announcement has been made to confirm the same.

