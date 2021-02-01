Bollywood Hungama

Janhvi Kapoor returns to Mumbai as shoot of Good Luck Jerry gets disrupted by farmer’s protest

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Janhvi Kapoor, who was shooting for her upcoming film titled Good Luck Jerry in Punjab has returned to Mumbai after the shoot was disrupted briefly in Patiala. At present, the country is witnessing a massive farmers's protest in the northern belt demanding the government to repeal the newly introduced three agrarian reform laws.

Janhvi Kapoor returns to Mumbai as shoot of Good Luck Jerry gets disrupted by farmer’s protest

As per reports, on Saturday a group of farmers demanded a statement from the actor in support of their protest. This is the second time such a thing has happened ever since they began shooting in early January. Earlier the shoot was disrupted in Fatehgarh Sahib district and the actor had put out a statement on her Instagram stories in support of the farmers.

Reportedly, the shooting disrupted for a small time and was resumed later. However, Janhvi was spotted at Mumbai airport on Saturday night after the shoot was disrupted.


Meanwhile, Good Luck Jerry will star Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. She is joined by stellar performers like Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. The first schedule was to go on till March.

Presented by Subaskaran and Aanand L Rai, Good Luck Jerry is a Colour Yellow Production with LYCA Productions in association with Sundial Entertainment, directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor sets winter fashion goals with her glam look as she depicts perfect work from home life

More Pages: Good Luck Jerry Box Office Collection

