Ashmit Patel who is known for his stint in movies like Jai Ho, Fight Club and MTV Splitsvilla 11 fame Arushi Handa will be seen in a short film for the new OTT platform WOW originals. The title of the same is Game of Truth. Writen by Vivek Khatri the show will be a 25 minutes long film.



Ashmit Patel on talking about the show shares,"Game of Truth is a romantic suspense thriller. It is a story of two characters who meet in a night club and decide to hook up. Then something very unexpected happens which is the suspense of the whole show. It was entirely filmed in one day. My role is of a guy who is well to do and is like a play boy. He is a early thirties single guy who is enjoying his life."

On talking about her role Arushi says, "So the script is very different its more about how injustice happens and sometimes you have to take strong step. It's a very strong character. The story revolves around a cause. So I thought I should give it a shot. It's just one twist which will completely change the story. It was really amazing working with Ashmit. He was giving me tips and helping me out when I was getting nervous."

