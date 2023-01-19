In the year 2022, Janhvi Kapoor graced the silver screen with her third theatrical release, Mili. Though the film did not perform well, the actress bagged praise for her performance. Given that, it seems Janhvi is in no mood to repeat any of the characters she has done so far. And, as per the latest buzz, the audience will soon see her playing the lead in a big-scale spy thriller. The actress is all set to headline Junglee Pictures’ highly anticipated film Ulajh opposite Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew, who is known for his performance in Choked and Darlings.

Janhvi Kapoor to headline Junglee Pictures’ big-scale spy thriller opposite Darlings fame Roshan Mathew

If a report by PeepingMoon is something to go by, then Junglee Pictures has signed Janhvi to play opposite Roshan for their film Ulajh, which was announced in December 2021. The report informs that Kapoor will play a spy in this big-scale project. The upcoming high-octane spy thriller will revolve around three main characters. Along with Janhvi and Roshan, the film has one more senior male lead character. However, the makers haven’t finalised anyone for that yet.

Speaking of Ulajh, it is said to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller with visually delightful scenery and lots of twists and turns. Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria, the script deals with themes of failure and redemption in a relevant and gripping way. The Parveez Shaikh-written script revolves around a female protagonist from a well-known family of patriots who, while serving in a foreign country for the first time, becomes involved in a perilous personal conspiracy. It will be Junglee Pictures’ second female-led spy drama after Raazi.

Coming to the professional front, besides this, the 25-year-old actress has multiple projects in her kitty, including Dharma Productions’ upcoming sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao. She will also share the screen space with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor gives glimpses of Holi shoot; likely to be a song for Varun Dhawan-starrer Bawaal, see video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.