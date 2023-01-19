Not too long ago, fans were intrigued to see a show down between Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. Adding to the anticipation was the recently released poster of their film Selfiee. However, while they were eager to know more about the film in its trailer that was scheduled to be launched this week, the event has now been postponed to the weekend due to the arrival of our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city.

Selfiee: Makers to launch trailer of Akshay Kumar – Emraan Hashmi starrer on January 22

The Selfiee trailer launch, which was expected to be held with much fanfare on January 19, which is today, was to be attended not only by the heroes Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar in attendance but also the rest of the team of the film. However, the plans have been put on hold since PM Narendra Modi is visiting Mumbai to launch a new metro line in the city. Owing to extensive security, the road access of many areas has been blocked and a few restrictions have been added in terms of public transport as well. Considering the situation, the makers of the film, Dharma Productions decided to reschedule the launch to another day and they have chosen Sunday i.e. January 22 for the event.

Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames and Cape Of Good Films have come together for the fun film Selfiee, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles. The Hindi version also features Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty as the leading ladies and it is directed by Raj Mehta. The film is expected to release on February 24.

