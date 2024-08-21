At the time of purchase, Manoj and his wife paid Rs. 6.40 crore for the property, incurring a stamp duty of Rs. 32 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee recently sold his luxurious apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Mahalaxmi locality for a notable Rs. 9 crores. The transaction, which was documented in an Agreement to Sell and registered in August this year, saw a stamp duty payment of Rs. 54 lakh.

Manoj Bajpayee sells his Mahalaxmi apartment in Mumbai for Rs. 9 crores

The property in question is located within Minerva, a luxury residential tower developed by Lokhandwala Kataria Constructions. Spanning across two acres, this project houses 362 units, offering a blend of opulence and modern amenities. The apartment boasts a carpet area of 1,247 square feet (116 square meters), alongside two car parking spaces covering an additional 240 square feet (22 square meters).

According to data reviewed by Square Yards, Bajpayee initially purchased the apartment nearly a decade ago, in April 2013, together with his wife, Shabana Bajpayee. At the time, the couple paid Rs. 6.40 crore for the property, incurring a stamp duty of Rs. 32 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

Manoj Bajpayee’s real estate investments are not limited to this Mahalaxmi property. In a strategic move last year, the actor invested a whopping Rs. 32 crore in four office units located in Oshiwara, Mumbai. This purchase highlights Bajpayee’s astute approach to diversifying his investment portfolio, which aligns with a growing trend among Bollywood celebrities. Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, and Ajay Devgn are among other notable actors who have recently invested in commercial properties.

The sale of the Mahalaxmi apartment is a significant transaction in South Mumbai’s ever-competitive real estate market, which has been a hotspot for celebrities and business magnates alike. The Minerva project, where the apartment is situated, is synonymous with luxury living. It features a variety of 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments, many of which offer breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea and Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Residents of Minerva are treated to an array of high-end amenities, including a state-of-the-art gym, an expansive swimming pool, a clubhouse, a spa, and beautifully landscaped gardens. The project’s strategic location in Mahalaxmi adds to its appeal, offering excellent connectivity to Mumbai’s key business districts such as Lower Parel, Worli, and Nariman Point. This makes it an attractive residential choice for professionals, businesspeople, and celebrities who seek both luxury and convenience. Mahalaxmi itself is renowned for its luxury high-rises, upscale amenities, fine dining options, and proximity to leading schools and healthcare facilities, cementing its status as one of South Mumbai’s most desirable neighbourhoods.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in The Family Man season 3.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.