One of the most sought after and iconic roles in cinema Jame Bond is up for grabs following Daniel Craig's final appearance and exit after 2021’s No Time To Die. The fans have been speculating Craig’s potential replacement for over a long time with British actor Idris Elba being a fan-favourite and often tipped as one of the leading candidates to take over and it now appears that the franchise’s producers are taking notice.

Speaking to Deadline's Crew Call podcast, longtime James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli addressed the speculation and shared "a lot of fans want to see Idris Elba in a tuxedo".

“Well, we know Idris, we're friends with him, and he's a magnificent actor.” the James Bond producer added. "And, you know, it's been part of the conversation, but it's always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat.”

Keeping the potential casting noncommittal, Barbara further added, “I think we have decided that until No Time To Die has had its run and Daniel has been able to - well, we've all been able to savour, reap the benefits of Daniel's wonderful tenure, we're not going to think about, or talk about anybody else, actors to play the role or storylines, we just want to live in the moment."

If Idris Elba is finalized for the iconic role, he will become the seventh actor to play Bond as part of the action-adventure franchise, following the footsteps of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Idris Elba is a British actor who is known for his roles in the HBO series The Wire, BBC One series Luther and biographical film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

Also Read: Tom Holland once pitched James Bond origin story but it got rejected

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.