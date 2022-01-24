Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has released a statement after her daughter Vamika's face was revealed on camera for the first time in one year. The actress on Sunday was seen cheering for Virat Kohli as the Indian cricket team was playing the third One Day International against South Africa in Cape Town.

During the broadcast, as Virat Kohli celebrated his 50 runs, the camera was panned towards Anushka Sharma in the stands clapping for her husband while holding her daughter in her arms. It was for a few seconds but Vamika's face was visible who was seen smiling and clapping as well. Dressed in a pink frock with two ponytails, the cute baby girl's photos instantly went viral on social media.

After Vamika's photos and videos went viral on social media, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story on Monday to release a statement that they still urge media to not circulate images of her daughter. “Hi guys! We realise that our daughter’s images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn’t know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stay the same. We would really appreciate (it) if Vamika’s images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you," her statement read.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Jhulan Goswami biopic, Chakda Xpress on Netflix.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.