Last Updated 31.03.2020 | 9:19 AM IST

Jacqueline Fernandez allots 40 days for Pawan Kalyan and Krish Jagarlamudi’s historical drama

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A month ago, it was reported that Jacqueline Fernandez is set to team up with Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan in an upcoming historical drama which will be helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi. While details of it are kept under wraps, it's been learnt that the film will be set in the 1980s.

Jacqueline Fernandez allots 40 days for Pawan Kalyan and Krish Jagarlamudi's historical drama

Jacqueline Fernandez visited Hyderabad quite a few times this year to meet Krish and Pawan Kalyan for the film. She has reportedly alloted 40 days for the shoot. She plans to begin shooting once the restrictions are lifted and the situation gets better amid Coronavirus Outbreak. Lavish sets will be erected for the film. The actress will sport different avatar with heavy jewellery for her period avatar.

Pawan Kalyan reportedly began shooting in February earlier this year. The new schedule will begin once there is clarity on when the film productions can resume work.

Meanwhile, there are also reports stating that Jacqueline might headline action drama produced by Madhu Mantena.

