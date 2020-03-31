Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has pledged to donate Rs 20 lakh to fight Coronavirus pandemic. Just like other celebrities, the actor too wants to help in every way possible.

“I’m committed to donating 20 Lakh rupees to the PM-CARES Fund. Our Priority Now should be to help our country get through this tough time. #TogetherWeCan,” he tweeted on Monday.

I’m committed to donating 20 Lakh rupees to the PM-CARES Fund. Our Priority Now should be to help our country get through this tough time. #TogetherWeCan ???????? https://t.co/4IbxvSCN2G — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 30, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM CARES Fund plans to deal with situations such as the ongoing battle with the Covid-19 pandemic.

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

Besides Diljit, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kartik Aaryan among others have donated for PM-Cares Fund.