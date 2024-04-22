The Supreme Court of India has ruled in favour of Yash Raj Films (YRF) regarding the omission of the song ‘Jabra Fan’ from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Fan. This verdict overturns a 2021 order by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) that had directed YRF to pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 to a moviegoer, who felt misled by the song's absence in the film.

‘Jabra Fan’ case: Supreme Court rules in favour of Yash Raj Films

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Afreen Fatima Zaidi, who argued that she and her children were disappointed by the exclusion of ‘Jabra Fan’ from the movie after seeing it promoted in trailers. Zaidi had claimed that this disappointment led to health issues for her children. The NCDRC had initially sided with Zaidi, deeming the promotional tactic an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act.

However, YRF challenged this decision in the Supreme Court, asserting that ‘Jabra Fan’ was solely a promotional song and not obligated to be included in the final film. A Supreme Court bench led by Justices P.S. Narasimha and Aravind Kumar ultimately agreed with YRF's stance. The court's decision clarifies the distinction between promotional content and the final film product.

"We have formulated as to what are the implications of a promo song and trailer, and the contractual obligations thereto. We have allowed the appeal," the Supreme Court Bench said.

