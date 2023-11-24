Veteran filmmaker and producer Rajkumar Kohli passed away today at his Mumbai residence due to a heart attack at the age of 93. As per reports, he had gone for a shower earlier in the day. As he didn’t return for long, his son and actor Armaan Kohli broke open the door of the bathroom and realized that his father has passed away. Reports also state that Kohli’s funeral will take place today.

Jaani Dushman filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli passes away at 93

Kohli was known for making commercial, multi-starrer films. He made his debut as a director and producer back in 1963 with the movie Sapni, which starred Prem Chopra in the lead. He was also known for helming successful films like Nagin, Badle Ki Aag, Naukar Biwi Ka, Raaj Tilak, Insaniyat Ke Dushman, etc.

But Kohli is known the most for helming the 1979 multi-starrer Jaani Dushman, which starred Sunil Dutt, Shatrughan Sinha, Sanjeev Kumar, Vinod Mehra, Rekha, Reena Roy, Neetu Singh, etc.

Kohli launched his son Armaan Kohli in 1992 with the movie Virodhi and followed it up with solo films with him in the form of Aulad Ke Dushman and Qahar. Interestingly, Kohli made Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani in 2002 with Armaan while the film also starred big names like Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Arshad Warsi, Sonu Nigam, Manisha Koirala and Rambha.

Bollywood Hungama sends out our heartfelt condolences to the departed’s family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.

