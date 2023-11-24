Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor came together for the first time to win hearts in the romantic drama Bawaal, directed by Dangal fame filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari. While the film released directly on OTT, on Amazon Prime Video, we hear that the makers are now keen on reaching the television audience. The world television premiere of the entertainer is all set to be held on Saturday, November 25, on Zee Cinema at 8 pm.

For the unversed, Bawaal, revolves around an image-conscious narcissist History professor who gets married to a beautiful, intelligent but epileptic Nisha. The couple set out on an unique journey to learn about World War II but ended up discovering a new perspective and view on interpersonal conflicts, as they cover both life and history lessons along the way.

Ahead of the world television premiere Director Nitesh Tiwari opened up about the film and said, "My philosophies are based on my own experiences for so many years. I have started believing very strongly that whatever happens, happens for the best. With all my films, I always try to keep my ideologies intact, ideologies that become the guiding light of the project. One of the strongest human feelings for me is ‘empathy’. That is my strongest take away from the film and I hope audiences take that away too when they watch the film on Zee Cinema.”

Speaking further about his stars, Nitesh added, “And to tell you the truth, when Bawaal came along, I only had Varun and Janhvi in mind, I’ve always felt that they have the ability to experiment and willingness to explore concepts."

Bawaal released on July 21 on Prime Video. And now, audiences can mark their calendars for Saturday November 25, 8pm, as they will get to witness this Bawaal only on Zee Cinema.

