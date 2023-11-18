After a six-year hiatus, the beloved character of Dayaben is likely to make a grand return to the popular Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. For the unversed, the recent episodes of TMKOC have hinted towards the return of Daya's character during the Diwali track. In the recent episodes, Jethalal tries to call Sunder to confront him and ask about Daya's return as Diwali is approaching, but in vain.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah episodes hint at Dayaben’s return

Various online forums are speculating that the Diwali track will mark the return of Dayaben. The anticipation among fans is palpable, but the question on everyone's mind is whether the original Dayaben, Disha Vakani, will reprise the role or a new actress will step into the iconic shoes.

Dayaben, played by Disha Vakani, was an integral part of the show from its inception in 2008. Her quirky antics and endearing relationship with Jethalal (played by Dilip Joshi) made her a fan favourite. However, in 2017, Vakani went on maternity leave and never returned to the show.

Over the years, numerous rumours and speculations have surrounded Vakani's potential return. The show's producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, has consistently expressed his desire to have Vakani back, but the actress has remained tight-lipped about her decision.

In addition to this, it is worth mentioning here that various reports emerged suggesting that Modi had auditioned over 200 actresses to find the perfect replacement for Vakani. This fueled speculation that Vakani was unlikely to return. However, a few days later, there were conflicting reports indicating that Vakani had finally agreed to make a comeback.

The uncertainty surrounding Vakani's return has only heightened the excitement among Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans. The show's Diwali episodes are set to begin soon, and Dayaben's return is expected to be a major highlight. While the official confirmation of Vakani's return is still awaited, the prospect of her reprising the role of Dayaben has sent fans into a frenzy.

