comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.12.2021 | 5:20 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Bob Biswas Tadap Antim – The Final Truth 83 Atrangi Re
follow us on

Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli’s war drama to release on December 9, 2022

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli's war drama Pippa which went on floors in September this year has a release date. Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram handle to share stills from the film and announce that the film will be released on December 9, 2022.

Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli's war drama to release on December 9, 2022

Sharing the stills from the film, Ishaan wrote, "Blood sweat and tears. In the midst of shoot and it’s already one of my best filming experiences so far. We’re putting in the work to bring an honest, visceral and authentic story of bravado and sacrifice, but also comradeship and brotherhood to the big screens for you.. and lest I forget - the story of an army family navigating a war."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)


Based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees' written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta and scored by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, Pippa is a heroic tank battle film that underscores the bravery of Brigadier Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, which led to the liberation of India's neighbour Bangladesh. At the center of the film is the amphibious war tank involved in the victory, affectionately christened Pippa, that like an empty ghee da dabba smoothly floats on water.

Produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, Pippa stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur wraps up the shoot of Pippa, see photos

More Pages: Pippa Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young to reunite…

Teaser of John Abraham starrer Attack…

Kareena Kapoor Khan's house help tests…

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases across…

Leonardo DiCaprio buys Rs. 75 crore approx…

BREAKING: More trouble for Reliance…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification